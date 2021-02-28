Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TVTX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

