Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 28th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.