Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 28th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.