Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.68 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

