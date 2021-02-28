Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Drops By 97.8%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 28th total of 1,452,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Medical Marijuana has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

