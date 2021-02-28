Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target Raised to $1.00 at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.91.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,308,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,678.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,916,394 shares of company stock worth $4,669,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

