Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $243.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.53.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.08. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.