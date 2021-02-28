VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.75 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.82.

VER stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after buying an additional 856,059 shares during the period.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

