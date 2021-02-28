Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.