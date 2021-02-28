Morgan Stanley Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $40.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 217.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.