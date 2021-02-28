Morgan Stanley Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $40.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.94.
KSS opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.04.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
