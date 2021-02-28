Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

MCRB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

