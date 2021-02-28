Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

PGNY stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Progyny has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,472 shares of company stock worth $39,392,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,930,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

