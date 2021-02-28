Morgan Stanley Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 338,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.