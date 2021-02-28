Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

