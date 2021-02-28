Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 995 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 857.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Bank of America lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.