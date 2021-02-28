Scotiabank Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGIFF. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

