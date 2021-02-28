Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 665,543 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 253,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 670,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

