Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.96654-12.08272 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.98 billion.

KDP stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

