Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.96654-12.08272 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.98 billion.
KDP stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.
In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.
