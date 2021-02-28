Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

