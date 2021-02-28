Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 799 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 605.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

