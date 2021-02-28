Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,123 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

