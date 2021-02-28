Robert Whitfield Buys 7,500 Shares of GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Stock

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) insider Robert Whitfield bought 7,500 shares of GPT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.07 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,525.00 ($21,803.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get GPT Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. GPT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.01%.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.