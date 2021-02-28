Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $241,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 174,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.