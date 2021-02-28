Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.92 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

