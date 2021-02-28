Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $28,008.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.