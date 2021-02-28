ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan Sells 308 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $24,433.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $71,476.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 162 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $13,831.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $84.62 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

