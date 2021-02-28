Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,375,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,750.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.09.

NLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

