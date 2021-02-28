Probiotec Limited (PBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.88.
Probiotec Company Profile
