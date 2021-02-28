Iluka Resources Limited (ILU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on April 7th

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.48.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.