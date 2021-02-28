Austin Engineering Limited (ANG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Sunday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.