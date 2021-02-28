Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $10.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.