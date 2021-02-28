Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $86.89 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 712,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 552,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

