TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCON opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In related news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

