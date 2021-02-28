Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $58.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

