New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.15 for the period.

SNR opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $507.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

