Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%.

ZGNX stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

