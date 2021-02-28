EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 475.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 553.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

