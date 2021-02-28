Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.32). Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Bancolombia stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.