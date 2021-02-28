Impleum (IMPL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Impleum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a market capitalization of $16,468.41 and $41.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impleum has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,244,041 coins and its circulating supply is 9,137,095 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

