Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $358.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,195 shares of company stock worth $56,893,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

