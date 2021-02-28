Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $31.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

