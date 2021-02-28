Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $31.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

