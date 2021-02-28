Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $160.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.89.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

