Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Sell

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on API. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.