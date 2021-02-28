Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

