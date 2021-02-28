Alliance Global Partners Increases Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target to $15.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

