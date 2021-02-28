Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.20.

ADI opened at $155.82 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

