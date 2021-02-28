Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.42. Chegg posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,042 shares of company stock worth $42,405,155. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

