Head to Head Comparison: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Risk and Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, meaning that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 14.55% -29.22% 31.22% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.72 $75.81 million $1.44 2.99 Bit Digital $4.59 million 49.52 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Bit Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

