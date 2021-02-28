NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect NCS Multistage to post earnings of ($31.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCSM stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

