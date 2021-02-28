Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

